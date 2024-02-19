StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Applied DNA Sciences from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

NASDAQ APDN opened at $0.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.17. Applied DNA Sciences has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 159.93% and a negative net margin of 80.14%. Research analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APDN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,843 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

