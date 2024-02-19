StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNOV opened at $1.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.75. MediciNova has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $2.66.

Institutional Trading of MediciNova

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MediciNova by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

