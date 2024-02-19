StockNews.com Upgrades Home Depot (NYSE:HD) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Home Depot from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $355.24.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HD

Home Depot Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $362.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $368.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $352.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,311,070,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 12,647.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,569,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,930,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525,791 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 477.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $160,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,477 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,703,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.