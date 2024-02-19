StockNews.com Upgrades Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VIPS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vipshop from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vipshop presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.29.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vipshop

Vipshop Stock Down 1.9 %

Institutional Trading of Vipshop

Shares of VIPS opened at $16.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.87. Vipshop has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $19.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 144,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vipshop

(Get Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.