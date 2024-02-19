Stokes Family Office LLC Acquires 344 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $235.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.82 and a 200-day moving average of $218.90. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $237.34. The firm has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

