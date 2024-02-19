Stokes Family Office LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 706.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 81,743 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 235,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 29,580 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 253.1% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 184,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 131,945 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $703,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 35,633.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $13.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.23. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $15.35.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.5601 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.