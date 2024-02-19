Stokes Family Office LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 706.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 81,743 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 235,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 29,580 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 253.1% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 184,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 131,945 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $703,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 35,633.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $13.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.23. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $15.35.
The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.
