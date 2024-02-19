Stokes Family Office LLC Buys 70 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Republic Services by 2.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $180.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $126.58 and a one year high of $181.34.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

