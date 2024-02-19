Stokes Family Office LLC Grows Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 99.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,417 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,957,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,156 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,498,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 480,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after acquiring an additional 62,092 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 642,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,321,000 after acquiring an additional 351,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

British American Tobacco stock opened at $30.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.00. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $38.90.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.7431 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BTI shares. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on British American Tobacco

About British American Tobacco

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.