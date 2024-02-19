Stokes Family Office LLC Has $395,000 Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Stokes Family Office LLC decreased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,144,000 after buying an additional 41,346 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 47.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 15,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.50.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $97.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $77.90 and a 12-month high of $103.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

