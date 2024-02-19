Stokes Family Office LLC Has $539,000 Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 0.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 815,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in AON by 15.6% during the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in AON by 3.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,523,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,094,000 after buying an additional 55,703 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AON by 60.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,238,000 after buying an additional 147,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,272,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON Price Performance

AON stock opened at $311.24 on Monday. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $280.89 and a 1 year high of $347.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $302.38 and its 200-day moving average is $317.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,420,445.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,463,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

