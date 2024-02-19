Stokes Family Office LLC Has $555,000 Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,617 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Shell during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shell Price Performance

SHEL opened at $63.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.26. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $68.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.