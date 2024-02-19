Stokes Family Office LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Stokes Family Office LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $101.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.07.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

