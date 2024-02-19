Stokes Family Office LLC Raises Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AJG. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.6% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.9% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $239.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $174.45 and a 12 month high of $254.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $117,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,038 shares in the company, valued at $10,540,693.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $117,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,038 shares in the company, valued at $10,540,693.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total transaction of $3,398,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,942 shares in the company, valued at $23,325,627.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,809 shares of company stock worth $6,441,104 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AJG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $279.00 to $233.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.62.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

