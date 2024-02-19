Stokes Family Office LLC Reduces Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Stokes Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.97.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $289.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.65 and a 1 year high of $295.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.16, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.85.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total value of $4,316,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,476,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,171,051.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total transaction of $4,316,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,476,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,171,051.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total value of $2,253,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,278,107.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,398,178 shares of company stock worth $372,666,925 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.