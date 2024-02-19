Stokes Family Office LLC Reduces Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Stokes Family Office LLC decreased its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $744,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 211,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after acquiring an additional 9,932 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 108,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 34,111 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $48.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $52.15.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.03%. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 31st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $347,089.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

