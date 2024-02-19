Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 2,010 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Stokes Family Office LLC reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.0% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 16,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 422.1% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 74.0% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plan Group Financial LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.50.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $197.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $210.87. The company has a market capitalization of $129.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.58 and its 200 day moving average is $192.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

