Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires 11,844 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,844 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $30,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $153.62. 2,154,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661,403. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $154.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.