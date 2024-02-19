Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $37.82 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $37,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,164,000 after buying an additional 21,755,906 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,592,000 after buying an additional 350,950 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,750,000 after buying an additional 150,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $918,324,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $333.24. The company had a trading volume of 915,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,576. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $224.00 and a 12 month high of $338.68. The stock has a market cap of $109.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.99.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

