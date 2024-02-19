Stratis (STRAX) Price Hits $1.07 on Major Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Stratis has a market capitalization of $168.13 million and approximately $11.96 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00002055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,954.21 or 0.05699812 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00076504 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00027886 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00014963 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00020717 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000214 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006879 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000390 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 157,830,671 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

