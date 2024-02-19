Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,957 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glenview Trust co grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,883 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $492,000. Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 19.1% in the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Stryker by 808.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,176 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,992 shares of company stock valued at $70,256,533 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.52.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $349.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,343,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,527. The stock has a market cap of $132.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $352.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.68.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

