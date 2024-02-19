Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Buys 61 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Pool by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Pool during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Pool by 96.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Price Performance

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $387.30 on Monday. Pool Co. has a one year low of $307.77 and a one year high of $405.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $384.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Loop Capital cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on POOL

Pool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.