Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1,138.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Linde by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 309.5% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LIN. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.60.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $431.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $209.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.92. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $319.23 and a 52 week high of $434.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $410.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

