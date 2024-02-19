Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. New Street Research raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.13.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $88.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.16. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.33 and a 1-year high of $94.00.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

