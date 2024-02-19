Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,951 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 69.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank increased its position in Prudential Financial by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 63,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after buying an additional 20,235 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 248,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,956,000 after purchasing an additional 110,982 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,054 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 265,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 63.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 137,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,130,000 after buying an additional 53,461 shares during the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $107.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $110.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.31 and a 200 day moving average of $97.93.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.