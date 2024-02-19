Sycale Advisors NY LLC Has $11.88 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sycale Advisors NY LLC lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 142,500 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 3.2% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.9% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after buying an additional 20,593 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth $8,639,000. Investment House LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 10.8% during the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 179,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 17,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in PayPal by 27,070.0% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 27,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 27,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PYPL

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.14. The stock had a trading volume of 12,195,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,666,467. The firm has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $79.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.29 and its 200 day moving average is $59.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.