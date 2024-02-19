Sycale Advisors NY LLC Has $22.18 Million Stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Sycale Advisors NY LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) by 97.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,859,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 917,882 shares during the period. Gogo makes up 6.0% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sycale Advisors NY LLC owned about 1.44% of Gogo worth $22,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gogo in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Gogo by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gogo by 432.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Gogo by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Gogo from $18.75 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Gogo from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gogo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Karen Jackson sold 86,292 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $885,355.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,556 shares in the company, valued at $405,844.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOGO traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $9.74. 822,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,130. Gogo Inc. has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55.

Gogo Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.

