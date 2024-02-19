Sycale Advisors NY LLC Invests $4.08 Million in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,000. Ferguson makes up about 1.1% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FERG traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $198.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,367,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,027. The firm has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $123.17 and a fifty-two week high of $200.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.98 and a 200-day moving average of $170.85.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James cut Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.50.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

