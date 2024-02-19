Sycale Advisors NY LLC Purchases New Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 190,194 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,747,000. Uber Technologies accounts for about 2.4% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 329,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,146,000 after buying an additional 21,042 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,425.2% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 49,842 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 46,574 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,102 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,590,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett lowered Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.41. 24,457,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,684,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $161.36 billion, a PE ratio of 91.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $81.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.81.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

