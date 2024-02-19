Sycale Advisors NY LLC Takes $8.75 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 190,194 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,747,000. Uber Technologies comprises 2.4% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE UBER traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.41. 24,457,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,684,768. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $81.86. The firm has a market cap of $161.36 billion, a PE ratio of 91.17, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.