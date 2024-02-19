Symbol Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $147.67 Million (XYM)

Symbol (XYM) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. Symbol has a total market cap of $147.67 million and approximately $557,078.98 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Symbol has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Symbol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Symbol

Symbol was first traded on March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 8,307,277,482 coins and its circulating supply is 5,867,059,620 coins. The official website for Symbol is docs.symbol.dev. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Symbol

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Symbol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Symbol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

