Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock Position Lowered by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co cut its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,113 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Synaptics by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 10.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 27.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 10.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Stock Performance

SYNA opened at $106.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.00. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $67.73 and a 1-year high of $125.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.26 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SYNA shares. Craig Hallum lowered Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Synaptics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.36.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

