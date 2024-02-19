Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

NASDAQ SYRS opened at $7.18 on Friday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $8.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $151.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

In other news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 904,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,998.34. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,786,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,896,007.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRS. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 240,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 75,315 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 286.6% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 44,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 33,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $975,000. 51.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

