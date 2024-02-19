Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.
NASDAQ SYRS opened at $7.18 on Friday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $8.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $151.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.
In other news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 904,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,998.34. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,786,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,896,007.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.
