Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,301 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $71,991,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,828,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $121,338,000 after acquiring an additional 878,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,109,000 after acquiring an additional 751,210 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Tapestry by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,062,575 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $88,918,000 after acquiring an additional 718,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR opened at $45.91 on Monday. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $46.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.62.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.35%.

TPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

