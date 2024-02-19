Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Tarena International Trading Up 13.0 %
TEDU opened at $1.13 on Thursday. Tarena International has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $6.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of -0.63.
About Tarena International
