Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target Increased to $61.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.20.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $54.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.13. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $34.10 and a one year high of $57.35.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $7,555,660.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,337. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 20,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $1,170,384.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,837,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,901,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $7,555,660.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,337. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,339 shares of company stock valued at $10,726,432 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $466,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

