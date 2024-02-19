Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TMHC. StockNews.com upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Down 4.4 %

TMHC opened at $54.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.13. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $34.10 and a twelve month high of $57.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 6.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.85.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $123,412.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,744 shares in the company, valued at $958,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $7,555,660.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,337. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $123,412.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,353.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,339 shares of company stock worth $10,726,432. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 138.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3,911.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

