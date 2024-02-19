Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.60.
A number of research analysts have commented on TDOC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 408.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.
Teladoc Health Price Performance
TDOC opened at $21.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.14. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.00.
Teladoc Health Company Profile
Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.
Read More
