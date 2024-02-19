Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $930.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DECK. TD Cowen raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $665.00 to $710.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $854.86.

DECK stock opened at $862.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $742.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $625.91. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $395.90 and a 12-month high of $903.70.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.48 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 26.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,009 shares of company stock valued at $32,659,800 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,951,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,557,288,000 after buying an additional 510,292 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $599,633,000 after buying an additional 527,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $442,493,000 after buying an additional 109,341 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $234,917,000 after buying an additional 37,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,658,000 after buying an additional 66,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

