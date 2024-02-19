Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,909 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 0.9% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 11,159 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 6,290 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price target (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.89.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $199.95. The stock had a trading volume of 111,346,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,434,055. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $636.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

