Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Shares Acquired by Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) by 279.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd owned 0.07% of Textainer Group worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGH. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 18.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 160,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Textainer Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Textainer Group by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 11,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGH. StockNews.com began coverage on Textainer Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley downgraded Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Textainer Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE TGH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.75. The company had a trading volume of 166,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,973. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $49.80.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $190.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.71 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Textainer Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Textainer Group’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

