TFB Advisors LLC Acquires 2,177 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

TFB Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises about 1.2% of TFB Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10,037.5% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $45.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,069,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,609. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $47.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

