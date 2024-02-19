TFB Advisors LLC Acquires 254 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JNK traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.20. 4,466,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,927,864. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.79 and a 1 year high of $95.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.16.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

