TFB Advisors LLC Acquires 342 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TFB Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 325,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,286,000 after buying an additional 56,219 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 14,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 385,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,287,000 after purchasing an additional 17,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. TD Cowen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.53.

Shares of XOM remained flat at $103.73 during mid-day trading on Monday. 20,151,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,300,412. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.01 and a 200-day moving average of $106.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

