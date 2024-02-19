TFB Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

TFB Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 14,884 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 230,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,672,000 after buying an additional 12,667 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

SPYG stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,727,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,124. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.98 and a 1-year high of $71.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.92.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

