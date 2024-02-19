TFB Advisors LLC Has $399,000 Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

TFB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 87,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 121,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,002,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $451,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 874.8% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 24,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 232 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,352 shares of company stock valued at $10,668,224. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,578,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,509. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.57 and a 200 day moving average of $111.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $90.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.89, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $133.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.81.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

