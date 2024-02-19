TFB Advisors LLC Has $452,000 Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

TFB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in PBF Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,013,000 after buying an additional 10,896 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PBF Energy by 527.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 526,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,193,000 after buying an additional 442,730 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in PBF Energy by 8,634.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 558,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,885,000 after buying an additional 552,599 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 199.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,410,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,491,000 after purchasing an additional 645,976 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 770,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $33,071,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,832,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,127,264.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 770,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $33,071,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,832,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,127,264.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,817.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,268,200 shares of company stock worth $54,251,872 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PBF traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,268,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,215. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.81. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $56.38.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

