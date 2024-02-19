TFB Advisors LLC Has $487,000 Stock Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

TFB Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $603,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:QEFA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.27. The stock had a trading volume of 99,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,309. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.70. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $64.31 and a one year high of $73.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

