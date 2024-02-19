TFB Advisors LLC Has $504,000 Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at $15,076,733.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at $15,076,733.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.00, for a total transaction of $793,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,911 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,770. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $6.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $948.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.80 and a 52 week high of $973.99. The stock has a market cap of $104.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $911.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $849.58.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on REGN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $939.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

