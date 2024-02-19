TFB Advisors LLC Has $537,000 Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 24.1% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.7% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 489,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,839,000 after purchasing an additional 13,098 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 46.7% in the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 10.5% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,467,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $580,944,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.85.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $3.15 on Monday, hitting $468.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,237,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,461. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $435.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.44. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $340.21 and a 1 year high of $474.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.32%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,540 shares of company stock worth $13,542,519 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.