TFB Advisors LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of RSP traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $160.03. 5,061,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,045,112. The company has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.03. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $161.09.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

